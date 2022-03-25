Watch
NewsLocal NewsEast County News

Actions

Active shooter situation sparks large law enforcement presence near Dulzura

An active shooter situation near Dulzura sparked a large law enforcement presence Friday afternoon.
Police presence in Campo.png
CAMPO POLICE PRESENCE.png
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 20:13:23-04

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) — An active shooter situation near Dulzura sparked a large law enforcement presence Friday afternoon.

According to Border Patrol, the situation began late Friday afternoon along Marroon Valley Road and Donahoe Spur Road.

The agency said they believe a suspect shot at a Border Patrol agent. No one was injured, according to authorities.

At this time, it’s unclear whether anyone has been taken into custody.

Video from Sky10 shows a large presence of both Border Patrol vehicles and vehicles from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Watch video of the scene from Sky10 below:

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!