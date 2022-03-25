Active shooter situation sparks large law enforcement presence near Dulzura

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) — An active shooter situation near Dulzura sparked a large law enforcement presence Friday afternoon.

According to Border Patrol, the situation began late Friday afternoon along Marroon Valley Road and Donahoe Spur Road.

The agency said they believe a suspect shot at a Border Patrol agent. No one was injured, according to authorities.

At this time, it’s unclear whether anyone has been taken into custody.

Video from Sky10 shows a large presence of both Border Patrol vehicles and vehicles from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.