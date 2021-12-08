Watch
A dozen injured in rollover crash in East County, authorities say

Posted at 7:53 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 23:01:26-05

EAST COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) — At least 12 people were injured following a rollover crash in the far East County Tuesday evening.

Border Patrol agents and Cal Fire both responded to the incident.

Cal Fire said the solo-car crash was reported at 6:13 p.m. near Westbound Interstate 8 and Buckman Springs Road. Caltrans said all westbound lanes were blocked at the crash site.

Twelve passengers were injured, including two who suffered major injuries, and the other ten had moderate to serious injuries, said Cal Fire.

A helicopter, three ambulances, and four fire truck crews were sent to the scene to assist.

The cause of the crash is unclear. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

