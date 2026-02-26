9 Navy sailors arrested amid investigation into assault at house party in Jamul

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A total of ten suspects, including nine U.S. Navy sailors, were arrested during an operation Tuesday regarding an assault at a Jamul house party in 2025, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests stem from an incident on May 3, 2025, when deputies responded to a report of an assault at a house party on the 14000 block of Proctor Valley Road. While responding, authorities received information that the suspects were reportedly carrying firearms and that one of the assault victims was seeking medical assistance at a nearby fire station.

"Deputies responded to the fire station and contacted the victim, who was bleeding profusely from their head and face," the department said. "The victim told deputies they were assaulted by a group of people and pistol whipped with a gun. The victim was taken to a hospital with major injuries."

During the investigation, the department said they learned nine of the ten suspects were enlisted in the U.S. Navy and that "many of these suspects were also associated with criminal street gangs."

During the February 24 joint operation with NCIS, authorities made arrests at Naval Station North Island, Naval Base San Diego, Naval Medical Center San Diego, Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, and within the City of San Diego.

The department said Ksahno Isles, Demario Ricks, Isaiah Pearson, Answer Adams, Lawrence Hodge, Jaharai Wiggins, Robert Green, Gary Cannon, Eric Frierson, and Timothy Blair were booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

Additionally, five firearms and $20,000 in cash were recovered during the operation.