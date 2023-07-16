65-year-old man dies in solo motorcycle crash on SR-67

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The El Cajon Police Department says a 65-year-old man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at 6:33 a.m. on State Route 67 in the northbound lanes, nearby Slaughterhouse Canyon Road.

The man, who is from Yuca Valley, was riding on a 2022 Harley Davidson. CPR was performed on the man before he was ruled dead at 6:44 a.m., police say.

Both northbound lanes of SR-67 were closed for an extended period of time as result of the crash.

The man's name is being withheld until his next of kin are notified about his death.