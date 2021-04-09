61-year-old arrested in connection with fatal La Mesa hit-and-run

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — La Mesa Police say a 61-year-old Spring Valley man has been arrested in the deadly hit-and-run of an 18-year-old man in February.

Police said Scott Satterfield was arrested on Wednesday in the fatal hit-and-run of Jok Joseph Jok. Satterfield was arrested without incident at a Mission Valley motel, police said.

According to La Mesa Police, Satterfield is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck Jok on Feb. 27, in the area of Bancroft Dr. just south of Golondrina Dr. in La Mesa. The driver then fled the scene, leaving Jok at the scene.

Officers arrived to find Jok unresponsive and with injuries to his head and shoulder. He later died of his injuries.

LMPD said the department's Investigations and Traffic Divisions and San Diego County Crime Stoppers, the media, and our community were able to help identify Satterfield as the suspected operator of the white pickup truck believed to have struck Jok.

Satterfield has been booked into San Diego County Jail on one count of felony hit and run. LMPD said the investigation is still ongoing.