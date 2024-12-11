4 children & 2 adults taken to hospital after report of carbon monoxide poisoning in Campo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Six people were taken to a hospital after reports of carbon monoxide poisoning in Campo Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Cal Fire public information officer Mike Cornette confirmed to ABC 10News that firefighters responded to a residence at 1755 N Campo Truck Trail at 11:10 a.m. Seven people were at that location, and six, four children and two adults, were taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital for treatment, per Cornette.

As of 12 p.m., the cause of the carbon monoxide poisoning is unclear. Cal Fire does not yet have information on the patients' status.

The incident happened on the Campo Reservation.

Campo was among the communities affected by San Diego Gas & Electric's public safety power shutoff, which was issued due to the recent high fire risk conditions. SDGE's website indicates power has been partially restored on the reservation.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.