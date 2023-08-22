$484M in drugs found inside extra gas tank at Tecate port of entry

TECATE, Calif. (KGTV) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized an estimated $484,890 in drugs at the Tecate port of entry.

On Aug. 15 at about 10:32 a.m., CBP officers encountered a 28-year-old woman driving a 2005 pick-up truck applying for entrance into the U.S. Officers referred the woman to secondary inspection.

During the inspection, officers noticed "irregularities in the auxiliary fuel tank located in the cargo area of the truck." A CBP K-9 enforcement team responded to the area and alerted officers to the presence of drugs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection



Officers found and seized 60 packages from the auxiliary fuel tank. Fifty packages contained methamphetamine and weighed 116.54 pounds. The remaining 10 were cocaine-filled and weighed 28.48 pounds. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $484,890.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection



“No matter the size of the conveyance or concealment method, our officers are keen at discovering even the most minute inconsistencies,” stated Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for Otay Mesa port of entry. “Our officers’ meticulous attention to detail is what continues to keep our community safe.”

The driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for processing. CPB seized the drugs and truck.