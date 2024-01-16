2-story home in Alpine a total loss following house fire

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — An Alpine home was declared a total loss after firefighters responded to a fire there Tuesday afternoon.

The Alpine, Lakeside, Viejas and Cal Fire departments responded to the fire at a two-story home on La Force Road at around noon, according to AFD.

The fire burned for over an hour, but AFD says it prevented it from spreading to adjacent structures and brush. As crews battled the blaze, the incident commander ordered all firefighters to stay off the roof as a safety precaution.

The roof eventually came down during the fire.

The home was 3,800 square feet. AFD tells 10News that five families were living there. As of 3:30 p.m., there were still hot spots, so crews will remain on scene to ensure everything is extinguished.

No injuries were reported in this fire.