2 juveniles in custody after police pursuit of stolen car ends in La Mesa crash

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two male juveniles are facing multiple charges following a police chase that ended with a crash and left others injured in San Diego's La Mesa neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to the El Cajon Police Department, the pursuit started just after 11:30 a.m.

The juveniles, who were traveling along SR-94 in a stolen blue Hyundai Sonata, were heading west and got off at Spring Street when they allegedly ran a red light and struck a white Nissan Altima.

Police say there was a family of five inside the Altima, which included an infant, a toddler, and a young girl. Four of the crash victims were taken to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Both juveniles were taken into custody and EPD says impairment is believed to not have been a factor. Authorities say they are likely to face charges such as evading police and child endangerment.