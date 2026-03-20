Early start for vegetation fire season, crews extinguish fire in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — The North County Fire Department says no one was hurt after a fire burned a quarter of an acre in Fallbrook.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 2592 Los Alisos in Fallbrook, just before 10 this morning, according to a spokesperson from the fire department.

North County Fire Department

When crews arrived on the scene, a detached art studio was fully engulfed in flames, and according to North County Fire, the presence of paint chemicals made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

The fire then spread into an outdoor shed and trailer, growing to a quarter of an acre.

Crews were able to contain the fire, with no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation.

North County Fire says the current heat wave added to the challenges in putting out the flames, and we are starting to see an early season for vegetation fires.