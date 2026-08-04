E-scooter rider crashes into barrier in Mission Valley, dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 26-year-old man was killed after crashing his electric scooter into a concrete barrier in San Diego's Mission Valley East neighborhood, police said.

The crash occurred at 9:41 p.m. Sunday. The man was riding northbound on the east side of the roadway at 4900 Texas St. when, for an unknown reason, he struck a jersey wall and was ejected from the scooter, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers initially investigated the incident as a minor injury crash. However, authorities conducted a follow-up at the hospital after receiving a phone call from the man's mother and determined the collision was fatal.

Police were continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to contact the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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