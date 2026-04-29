E-motorcycle chase ends with rider's arrest in Oceanside

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 19-year-old on an unregistered Arctic Leopard electric dirt bike who allegedly sped away from a San Diego Sheriff's Office motorcycle officer who had attempted to stop him in Vista was arrested in Oceanside after a chase Tuesday.

Hunter Bellish fled northbound on North Melrose Drive around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. Bellish ran red lights and drove over 50 miles per hour in the bicycle lane, authorities said.

Bellish suddenly slowed on Crestview Drive in Oceanside, then made a sudden U-turn and accelerated directly at a pursuing deputy, striking the deputy's motorcycle and knocking it over. Bellish rode away, the sheriff's office reported.

A sheriff's helicopter arrived and located Bellish a short distance away near Panorama Ridge Road in Oceanside. Personnel in the helicopter guided deputies on the ground to Bellish's location, where he was arrested.

Bellish was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony evading and felony reckless driving, authorities said.

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