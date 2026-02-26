E-bike rider suffers serious injuries in University City crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man riding an e-bike in University City Wednesday was struck by a compact luxury crossover SUV and sustained an internal head hemorrhage and a fractured skull.

The crash occurred when a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC driven westbound in the number three lane of La Jolla Village Drive struck the eastbound e-bike as its rider was attempting to turn left onto Genesee Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the 60-year-old man driving the Mercedes-Benz proceeded from a green light but did not ensure the intersection was clear moments before the crash.

The 24-year-old man was unconscious at the scene following the crash.

Detectives determined that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

