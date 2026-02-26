Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

E-bike rider suffers serious injuries in University City crash

ambulance
FILE
ambulance
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man riding an e-bike in University City Wednesday was struck by a compact luxury crossover SUV and sustained an internal head hemorrhage and a fractured skull.

The crash occurred when a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC driven westbound in the number three lane of La Jolla Village Drive struck the eastbound e-bike as its rider was attempting to turn left onto Genesee Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the 60-year-old man driving the Mercedes-Benz proceeded from a green light but did not ensure the intersection was clear moments before the crash.

The 24-year-old man was unconscious at the scene following the crash.

Detectives determined that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

The Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES