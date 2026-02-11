E-bike rider suffers serious injuries in Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A 52-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday while riding an electric bicycle in Oceanside.

Patrol officers located the man shortly after midnight suffering from "critical" injuries in the roadway near Coast Highway and Seagaze Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police said the e-bike rider sustained trauma to the head and upper body.

Personnel with the Oceanside Fire Department took the victim to Scripps La Jolla for emergency treatment.

The OPD's Traffic Safety Unit took over the investigation due to the victim's severe injuries. It was unclear whether any additional vehicles or parties were involved, the department stated.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information about the accident to call Traffic Investigator Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.

