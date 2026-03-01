E-Bike rider struck by car in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 34-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was injured Saturday when he was struck by a car after failing to stop at an intersection in San Diego's Southcrest neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision happened at around 8 a.m. Friday at Newton Avenue and S. 37th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a southbound 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by a 54-year-old man hit the E-bike rider broadside after he rode through a stop sign.

The rider of the E-bike was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated for fractures to his vertebrae, jaw, multiple ribs and left wrist.

Driving under the influence was not a factor for either party, police said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the accident to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

