E-bike rider killed in Vista crash

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 26-year-old man riding an electric bike was killed Saturday when he crossed a Vista street against a red traffic light and was struck by a vehicle.

The crash occurred at 3:38 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of South Melrose Drive and Breeze Hill Road, near Breeze Hill Park, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Office's Vista Station.

The electric bike rider crossed Melrose against a red traffic signal and was struck by a northbound vehicle, sheriff's officials said. No information was provided about whether the man had been wearing a helmet.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, officials said. Neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be a factor in the fatal crash.

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