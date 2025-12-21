E-Bicyclist critically injured in crash with vehicle in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - A minor riding an electric bicycle was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected

drunken motorist in Imperial Beach, authorities said today.

Deputies dispatched at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Imperial Beach Boulevard and California Street learned the crash occurred

between a silver Chevrolet Malibu and the e-bike, with the e-bike landing in the eastbound lanes of Imperial Beach Boulevard, said Sgt. Luis Carrillo of the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics rushed the minor, with critical injuries, to a hospital, Carrillo said.

"The driver of the Malibu remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators," he said. "The investigation determined the driver to be

under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI. "

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call the sheriff's Imperial Beach station at 619-498-2400.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.