Duke graduate student, San Diego native killed in North Carolina shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) A San Diego native and Duke graduate student is being remembered, after she was killed in a double shooting in North Carolina.

“Disbelief, complete numbness,” said Matt Risi.

Four days later, the grief has been overwhelming at times for the family of Angela Risi, 30.

“As we read things, we talk to each other. We just break down and cry a lot,” said Matt.

Matt Risi says his daughter, Angela, beginning her second year of graduate school at Duke, was in her Durham apartment early Monday morning, when her roommate heard someone breaking in, followed by a struggle and gunshots.

“Pounding on front door, glass breaking, and gunshots,” said Matt. “The guy then went into the roommate's bedroom, and shot her three times.”

She will survive. Angela did not.

The man charged in the shootings, Stephon Dubose, was known to Angela.

“He was a friend. He wasn’t a student, but part of her social community,” said Matt.

Police have yet to talk about a motive. Matt says his daughter didn't relay to them any concerns about her friend, the man now accused in her murder.

“The world has lost a bright light … always had a smile, made friends and connections instantly,” said Matt.

Matt calls his daughter, sociable, feisty and brilliant, someone who was chasing her artistic dreams.

A Clairemont high graduate, Angela graduated from SDSU with a double major in English Literature and Psychology, eventually ending up in graduate school at Duke for a Master of Fine Arts in Dance.

The man accused of taking her life, says ones father, must be held accountable .

“There is no gray area in this. I have faith in the justice system,” said Mike.

Matt says his daughter's cremated remains will be brought back home, where they plan to have a celebration of life.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help the family with memorial and other expenses.