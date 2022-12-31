DUI victim hopes people plan ahead for New Year's Eve events

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Bruce Mezan’s life was forever changed in February 2020 on his way to teach a motorcycle safety class.

“I lost my spleen, lacerated my kidney, lungs were collapsed developed pneumonia. My pelvis was shattered, and both legs were broken. And, of course, the greatest tragedy is the loss of my right leg,” Mezan said.

He was hit by a drunk driver.

“And proceeded in the intersection and got t-boned or broadsided by a drunk driver who was traveling at 50 miles per hour without hitting the brakes. He ran through that intersection,” Mezan said.

Since then, Mezan’s trying to educate people about the consequences of driving under the influence.

“I’m doing whatever I can to move the needle,” Mezan said.

As we approach New Year’s Eve, it’s also a time Mezan said for people to be reminded what getting behind the wheel drunk can do.

“I also think it’s important to have a plan for those times we’ve drank more than we know we should,”: Mezan said. “You know you’ll use Uber. Don’t shy away from it because the risk is just way too high, especially when it’s innocent people such as myself.”

And so far this year, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department says more than 900 people have been arrested for impaired driving.

A trend that Mother Against Drunk Driving Southern California said we’ve seen go upward since the pandemic.

“These trends; we’re not seeing the normal increase. These are increases in exponential numbers. So, it is a huge problem. It’s continuing to be a problem,” Kim Christianson, Program & Fund Development Manager MADD Southern California, said,

Mezan continues to hope this is something people consider as we prepare to ring in 2023.

“I just want people to be very, very careful and try to honor those of us whose lives have been devastated from drinking and driving. And not take that chance with their own welfare and the welfare of others,” Mezan said.

As we reported, 56 people were killed statewide in crashes from New Year’s Eve through January 2nd. CHP says 709 DUI arrests were made during that same time as well.

