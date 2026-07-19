DUI driver arrested, passenger hospitalized in single-vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A female passenger was seriously injured early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chollas Creek that led to the arrest of the driver on suspicion of felony DUI, authorities said.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department responded at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday to the 5200 block of University Avenue, where a 2002 Ford Explorer allegedly speeding eastbound tried to turn onto 52nd Street, lost control and hit a traffic signal light pole, according to the SDPD.

"A 26-year old female was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, and was not wearing a seatbelt," police said in a statement.

"Upon impact with the traffic signal light pole the passenger's head struck the vehicle windshield."

The woman was hospitalized with serious head and neck injuries, police said.

The 27-year old male driver was evaluated and arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, according to the SDPD.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call the SDPD Traffic Division or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

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