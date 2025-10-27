DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista nets 10 citations, 1 arrest

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Ten citations were issued and one driver was arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, authorities reported Monday.

The checkpoint ran from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight in the 1100 block of Eastlake Parkway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Out of 3,614 cars that passed through the checkpoint, at least 913 drivers were referred for a secondary evaluation, leading to three field sobriety tests, authorities said.

Eight drivers were cited for driving without a license, and three vehicles were impounded.

Police said in a statement that DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

Funding for checkpoints are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

