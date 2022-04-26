Driver who was killed in crash with trash truck on SR-163 ID'd

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 24-year-old motorist who was killed this week in a collision with a trash truck on state Route 163 just north of Mission Valley.

Gerardo Becerra of Encinitas was headed north at high speed near Friars Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday when the Ford Fusion he was driving rear-ended the slow-moving sanitation vehicle, which had its hazard lights activated, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Becerra died at the scene of the accident, the agency reported.

No other injuries were reported.

