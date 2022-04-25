1 dead in SR-163 crash involving car, trash truck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A collision involving a car and trash truck on state Route 163 in the Linda Vista area left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The crash occurred on northbound SR-163 near Genesee Avenue at around 6:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

CHP officials said a Ford Fusion was heading northbound “at a high rate of speed” when it collided with a trash truck that was on the right lane traveling at a slower speed.

The Ford’s 24-year-old male driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the Ford, the CHP said.

It was not immediately known if any occupants in the garbage truck were hurt in the collision.

The crash and subsequent investigation prompted the closure of multiple SR-163 lanes during the morning commute.

CHP officials said it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.