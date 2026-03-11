Driver suspected of stealing truck arrested in El Cajon after pursuit

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A driver who allegedly stole a truck was arrested after allegedly leading police in a vehicle and foot pursuit from a San Diego highway to a canal in El Cajon.

Officers located the suspect around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver fled the area in the vehicle, which initiated a pursuit on Interstate 8, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

Police said the driver exited the highway in El Cajon, lost control of the truck, then fled from the vehicle on foot.

The suspect was later found in a nearby drainage canal, the department said.

Helicopter assistance was utilized by the San Diego County Sheriff's Office in locating the suspect, whose name and age have not yet been confirmed.

The exact location where the pursuit began was unclear, but the California Highway Patrol was handling the investigation.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.