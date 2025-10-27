Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver strikes pedestrian in Midtown intersection

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says a pedestrian suffered multiple serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a Midtown intersection early Monday morning.

Police say it happened around 5:04 a.m. at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Sassafras Street.

According to the police department, a 75-year-old woman driving a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling southbound on Pacific Highway when she struck a man who was walking in the middle of the intersection.

Police said the driver did not see the pedestrian before the crash. They say the victim was taken to the hospital with a fractured pelvis, leg injuries, and head trauma.

San Diego Police Department traffic units are investigating the crash.

