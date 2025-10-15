Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in Bonsall

BONSALL, Calif. (CNS) - A predawn hit-and-run on Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County left a pedestrian dead Tuesday.

The man was struck by a vehicle on the northbound side of the freeway near Old Highway 395 in Bonsall at about 12:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Following the fatal impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, the CHP reported. Investigators believe that the involved vehicle might have been a Mazda that was left with damage to its front end and undercarriage.

The victim's name was not released.

