Driver sought in hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist in Core-Columbia

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in San Diego's Core-Columbia neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday when a 26-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, while driving the wrong way on a one-way street, collided with the man riding a 2018 BMW motorcycle at the intersection of Broadway and Eighth Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the driver of the Dodge struck the motorcyclist then fled the scene.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital for a 5-centimeter-deep laceration to his left knee, tibia and fibula discoloration and open abrasions, the department reported.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

