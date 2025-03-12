Driver sought in deadly Mission Hills hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver and car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in the Mission Hills neighborhood.

The fatal collision occurred March 6, just before 5 a.m., in the 2100 block of Hancock Street, according to police.

Police said the 69-year-old victim was walking in the street when he was hit by a white Dodge Challenger that was heading southbound.

After striking the man, the car left the scene, police stated.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital but died after arrival.

Police said investigators obtained video that showed the collision, and they noted the car likely sustained damage on the front end.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information on the driver and/or the car involved is urged to contact the SDPD Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.