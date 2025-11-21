Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver, passenger injured in suspected DUI crash in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were seriously injured in a suspected DUI-related collision when their vehicle crashed into a concrete wall in San Diego's Midway District neighborhood, authorities reported.

Officers responded around 10:10 p.m. Thursday to reports of a 39-year-old woman behind the wheel of a westbound 2025 Mercedes GLC SUV, who, for unknown reasons, continued straight into the wall of a T-intersection at Womble Road and Rosecrans Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The driver suffered internal injuries and required surgery, while her 36-year-old female passenger had a fractured pelvis and right ankle, the department reported.

Police said that driving under the influence of alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The SDPD Traffic Division was handling the investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

