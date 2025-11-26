Driver & passenger arrested after San Diego police chase stolen car from Fashion Valley to Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department arrested two people after pursuing a vehicle that was reported stolen Wednesday morning.

According to an SDPD watch commander, the chase started at around 8:40 a.m. in the Fashion Valley area, then went up Bachman Place into Hillcrest. The pursuit ended at Albatross and Lewis streets, which is where the driver dumped the car.

SDPD's helicopter tracked the driver down, and officers took them into custody, per the watch commander.

The watch commander also says that at one point during the chase, the driver pulled over to allow the passenger to jump out, and officers managed to catch and arrest them. The car that was reported stolen was a Hyundai sedan.