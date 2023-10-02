Driver partially ejected, killed in San Marcos crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A 27-year-old San Marcos man was killed when he drove a small SUV off a road at a high rate of speed and crashed into a fire hydrant and signal pole, where he was partially ejected from the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred just after 5:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of San Elijo Road and Ledge Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man was driving a silver 2005 Toyota RAV4 westbound on San Elijo at a high rate of speed before the crash, police said. The force of the crash caused the SUV to roll onto its roof.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at Kaiser-San Marcos Hospital, officials said. His name was not released.

