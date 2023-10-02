Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver partially ejected, killed in San Marcos crash

Ambulance
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE
Ambulance
Posted at 7:27 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 10:39:46-04

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A 27-year-old San Marcos man was killed when he drove a small SUV off a road at a high rate of speed and crashed into a fire hydrant and signal pole, where he was partially ejected from the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred just after 5:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of San Elijo Road and Ledge Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man was driving a silver 2005 Toyota RAV4 westbound on San Elijo at a high rate of speed before the crash, police said. The force of the crash caused the SUV to roll onto its roof.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at Kaiser-San Marcos Hospital, officials said. His name was not released.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate

Click Here To Donate