Driver linked to multiple hit-and-run crashes in Santee arrested

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) - A 34-year-old man suspected of injuring at least one person in a series of hit and run collisions and driving the wrong way in Santee was in custody Wednesday.

Deputies from the Santee Sheriff's Station responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a green SUV near Prospect and North Magnolia avenues at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. The El Cajon Police Department simultaneously broadcast a "be on the lookout" bulletin for a similar SUV that collided with several vehicles in El Cajon, authorities said.

A wrong way driver was reported by a caller in Santee driving a similar green SUV at about 6:38 p.m. Tuesday.

An off-duty sheriff's sergeant located the suspect vehicle -- also described as a green SUV -- driving south on Timberlane Way. The suspect vehicle collided with two vehicles at Mast Boulevard and Bilteer Drive, injuring the driver of one vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The SUV veered off the roadway, slamming into a San Diego Gas & Electric power box. The driver appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into sheriff's custody without incident, authorities said. He was taken to an hospital for treatment.

The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this collision was asked to call the Santee Sheriff's Station at 619-956-4000.

