Driver killed in rollover crash on Oceanside Boulevard

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A 21-year-old Camp Pendleton resident was killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision on Oceanside Boulevard, police said Monday.

The man was driving westbound on Oceanside Boulevard passing Vine Street at 5:27 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his Ford F-150, which rolled over and came to rest on its roof, said Officer Jennifer Atenza of the Oceanside Police Department.

"The driver, the solo occupant, was entrapped in the vehicle and unresponsive," the officer said. "Oceanside Fire Department personnel worked to extricate the driver."

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Atenza said. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The OPD Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Traffic Collision Investigator Ibrahim Serdah at 760-435-4769.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.