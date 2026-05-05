Driver killed in crash on I-8 in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in El Cajon early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5:20 a.m. on westbound I-8 near Main Street.

Per the CHP’s Incident Report, the white sedan crashed and overturned multiple times. The driver, who was not identified, was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Due to the emergency response, at least two lanes in the area were shut down until 7:55 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.