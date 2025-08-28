Driver jailed after alleged vehicular rampage in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A man who allegedly used his pickup as a battering ram on five other vehicles Wednesday during a traffic rampage in Vista was arrested after leading deputies on a road and foot chase.

Francisco Gerardo Sustaita, 44, allegedly began his spree of vehicular destruction by intentionally ramming his Toyota Tundra into another vehicle in a Starbucks drive-thru lane in the 1700 block of West Vista Way shortly after 2 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Sustaita then drove away from the business and allegedly crashed his pickup into another vehicle on purpose at a nearby intersection, Sgt. Eric Cottrell said.

When deputies tried to pull him over a short time later, Sustaita allegedly refused to yield and led them on a road chase, ramming three more vehicles while fleeing, according to sheriff's officials.

Eventually, the suspect's truck broke down in the area of Valencia Drive, after which he allegedly made a failed attempt to escape on foot. When deputies caught up to him, they had to use a full-body restraint to take Sustaita into custody, Cottrell said.

The crashes left several people, including the suspect, with minor injuries, according to sheriff's officials.

Sustaita was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The motive for his alleged rampage was unclear.

"It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident," the sergeant said late Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.