Driver in deadly La Mesa building crash arrested

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver of an SUV that slammed into a La Mesa office building, killing a man inside, was arrested in connection with the crash, La Mesa Police announced Wednesday.

Police said 61-year-old Daniel Corona, of La Mesa, was taken into custody Tuesday night after a felony arrest warrant was issued.

Corona faces a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter, and he was booked into San Diego County Jail on $1 million bail, police stated.

On July 28, at around 5:30 p.m., police said Corona was behind the wheel of an SUV traveling eastbound in the 7300 block of University Avenue when it veered off the road and crashed into a building at 7373 University Ave.

According to police, a 40-year-old unidentified man who was inside the building at the time of the crash, was “found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.”

An investigation into the collision conducted by LMPD’s Traffic Division and the District Attorney’s Office DUI Homicide Team led to the arrest of Corona.

No other details on the probe were released.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call La Mesa Police at 619-667-1400.

