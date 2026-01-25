Driver held after allegedly intentionally hitting pedestrians in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman was arrested today after she allegedly deliberately struck and seriously injured two female pedestrians in the Gaslamp Quarter, according to police.

An officer was on a routine walking patrol near Fifth and Island avenues at about 8 a.m. Saturday when he witnessed a 4-door Kia strike two unidentified women believed to be in their mid-20s, according to Sgt. David Nilsen of the San Diego Police Department.

The officer called for more help on his police radio, and several officers soon arrived in the area.

Anabel Fernandez, believed to be in her mid-20s, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted homicide, Nilsen said.

The possible motive for Fernandez's alleged action was unclear.

