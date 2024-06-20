Driver flees from collision scene that left her passenger dead in Del Mar, faces felony charges

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman is facing felony charges after fleeing the scene of a crash that left her passenger dead on Tuesday in Del Mar, a release from the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

Just before midnight, North Coastal Sheriff's Station deputies responded and found a 2019 Maserati Gran Turismo that crashed into a tree and a Dodge Ram in the 2000 block of Coast Boulevard. The release said the deputies found a 62-year-old man in the passenger's seat of the Turismo.

Despite providing life-saving measures at the scene and transporting the man to the hospital, he later died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff's Department.

No one was inside the Dodge Ram at the time of the crash, and no bystander was hurt. The press release said deputies learned in their preliminary investigation that the Maserati was northbound on Coast Boulevard before the collision.

The driver, who left the scene, was later arrested and taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for the injuries she sustained during the crash, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

She will be booked at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on various charges, including felony hit-and-run, vehicular manslaughter and DUI. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to identify the man, the manner and cause of his death pending notification of his family, the press release said.

