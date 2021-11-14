Driver dies, passenger injured after crashing into tree in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A 27-year-old man was killed and a passenger was severely injured in Oceanside on Friday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash in the 4500 block of North Avenue at about 7:18 a.m. Police said the driver, identified as Edgar Soto of Oceanside, drove across all lanes of traffic up the south embankment and crashed into a tree. Soto, along with a male passenger, were severely injured.

Soto died while being transported to the hospital, according to police. His family has been notified.

The passenger has yet to be identified and is being treated for his injuries.

The crash is being investigated as suspicion of driving under the influence and is ongoing. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call Investigator Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4651.

