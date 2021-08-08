Driver crashes into tree, flees before engine catches fire in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday and the driver fled before the vehicle caught fire, authorities said.

The crash happened early Sunday on the on-ramp to westbound state Route 94 from College Grove Way, according to witnesses.

Upon arrival at the scene, Heartland Fire-Rescue and the California Highway Patrol encountered a blue Nissan Maxima with its engine compartment fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said the driver fled the vehicle after crashing into the tree.

No injuries were reported.