Driver arrested in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash in Oceanside that killed man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A 65-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Oceanside that left a pedestrian dead Thursday night, police said.

According to Oceanside Police, officers were called to an area of eastbound Oceanside Boulevard, just west of El Camino Real, at around 10:20 p.m. due to a report of a male pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

The unidentified victim died from his injuries, police confirmed.

Oceanside Police’s Major Accident Investigation Team used city surveillance cameras and license plate reader technology to identify the suspected hit-and-run vehicle as a 2020 Ford Ranger registered to Oceanside resident Yolanda Orozco.

Investigators went to Orozco’s home and discovered the Ranger at the home “with evidence consistent with the collision,” police said.

According to police, “Orozco admitted to being the sole driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash and showed signs of intoxication. She was arrested for felony hit-and-run, with additional DUI-related charges pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Oceanside Police Officer Jose Gomez at 760-435-4952.