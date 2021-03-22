Driver arrested in El Cajon after leading CHP on pursuit with child in car

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A driver was arrested early Monday after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit across San Diego County with a child and woman in the vehicle.

CHP said officers attempted to pull the driver over for speeding on Interstate 15 near Miramar Rd. at about 2:30 a.m., but the vehicle sped away. Officers began pursuing the vehicle, reaching speeds up to 120 miles per hour, according to CHP.

The driver traveled south on I-15 and exited at Balboa Ave., before hopping onto State Route 52, SR-67, I-8, and eventually SR-125. The vehicle hit a spike strip near Navajo Rd. in El Cajon and the driver exited the freeway and crashed through a fence, CHP said.

Officers performed PIT maneuvers several times before the vehicle finally came to a stop and the driver fled, CHP said. The driver ran for about a block before officers caught up and arrested him.

CHP said a woman and young girl were rescued from the vehicle after the driver fled and did not appear injured. Officers were not aware there was a child in the car, CHP added. CHP did not comment on the relationship between the three people.

The driver faces felony evading and possibly child endangerment charges, according to CHP. His name was not immediately released.