Driver arrested in Carlsbad crash that killed woman

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested in connection with a crash in Carlsbad that left a pedestrian dead Tuesday night.

Carlsbad police said officers and emergency crews were dispatched to the 3800 block of Carlsbad Boulevard at around 7:46 p.m. due to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Crews arrived to find a woman lying on the road with life-threatening injuries, but the vehicle involved in the incident had left the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, but she died after arrival. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Carlsbad resident Vanessa Wheyland.

Police stated, “Using evidence left at the scene, along with assistance from community members, Carlsbad’s automated license plate readers and air support from the San Diego Police Department and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, officers located the involved vehicle just over one mile from the collision site.”

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Fernando Saldana, of Escondido, was located and arrested on suspicion of murder, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury or death, DUI causing injury or death, and gross vehicular manslaughter.

Police said Saldana was booked into Vista Detention Facility; the department also noted Saldana has a prior DUI conviction.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but police suspect alcohol was a contributing factor.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Carlsbad police Traffic Accident Investigator Officer Nicholas Alvarado at 442-339-5136 or email Nicholas.Alvarado@carlsbadca.gov.