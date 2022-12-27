Watch Now
Driver arrested for DUI in La Mesa

Posted at 11:24 AM, Dec 27, 2022
LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a checkpoint in La Mesa on Friday, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

The checkpoint was held between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. in the 4900 block of Spring Street.

Of the 552 drivers who were screened and eight drivers underwent sobriety tests.

LMPD said reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes determine the DUI checkpoint locations. The primary focus is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

