Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver arrested after fatal DUI crash in Carlsbad

carlsbad police.JPG
Elkalla, Mimi
Paul Grijalva, KGTV
carlsbad police.JPG
Posted
and last updated

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — A man died early Saturday following a two-vehicle crash in Carlsbad that led to the arrest of another driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter, according to Carlsbad Police Department.

Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to a reported collision at the intersection of La Costa Avenue and Piraeus Street. When they arrived, they found a Subaru crossover had collided with a Nissan pickup truck.

The driver and sole occupant of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as Philip Webb, 33, of Oceanside, was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury or death and vehicular manslaughter. He will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Police said alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Traffic Accident Investigator Officer Ricardo Huerta.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION

CLICK HERE FOR COMMUNITY CONNECTION