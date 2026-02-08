Driver arrested after allegedly running over police bike

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and vandalism after he allegedly ran over a San Diego Police Department bicycle during a downtown traffic stop, authorities said.

A bike team officer was on patrol in the area of Sixth Avenue and B Street at about 10 p.m. Friday when he stopped a vehicle and parked his bicycle in front of it while contacting the driver, according to Officer Jonah Tafoya.

The unidentified driver ran over the bike and was taken into custody, Tafoya said. He was booked in the Central Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and vandalism. No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

No further details were released. The investigation remains ongoing.

