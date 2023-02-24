Driver accused of intentionally crashing into San Diego Central Jail gate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of intentionally crashing into a gate at the San Diego Central Jail.

At around 11 p.m. Thursday, a Mercedes-Benz station wagon struck the main entrance gate to the jail’s sally port, located at 1173 Front Street in downtown San Diego.

Some law enforcement officers at the jail who heard and saw the crash rushed to the scene and detained the driver.

ABC 10News learned the man, who was not identified, was arrested and faces felony vandalism charges.

It is unknown why the driver struck the jail’s gate.