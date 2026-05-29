Driver, 40, killed in SUV crash on SR-52

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-year-old woman was fatally injured today when the SUV she was driving veered off state Route 52 in Scripps Ranch and struck a concrete barrier wall.

The deadly crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday on the westbound side of the freeway east of Santo Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the gravely injured motorist, a San Diego resident, to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the CHP reported. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the accident was under investigation, according to the state agency.

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