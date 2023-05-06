Drive-by shooting at community park in Otay Mesa West leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting in Otay Mesa West where a person is dead and three others are wounded by gunfire at a park Friday evening.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call at 7:09 p.m. about shots being fired in the 3000 block of Coronado Avenue.

When authorities arrived at the Montgomery-Waller Community Park, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers told 10News that one of the victims, who appeared to be in his 20s, was in CPR status but the victim ultimately died at the scene.

There is no word on the condition of the other victims at this time.

Based on preliminary information, SDPD says shots were fired from a car and they do not have any suspects in custody.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.