Dozens rally to support Coronado High basketball team

Rally to support CHS basketball team
Posted at 11:24 PM, Jul 07, 2021
CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) - Dozens of people rallied outside the Coronado Unified School District Wednesday to show their support for the Coronado High School Basketball team.

It comes after the school district board announced it would appeal the CIF's decision to strip the team of their championship following a tortilla throwing incident on June 19. The CIF also imposed sanctions on Coronado High School.

People at the rally say the district's decision to appeal the CIF ruling is a start.

They also want a full investigation into the tortilla throwing incident. People at the rally said they want the board to walk back and apologize for any previous comments they made, which said the act was racially motivated. They say the board should stay neutral until the investigation is completed.

